Black Cop Fired For Stopping White Officer Who Had Suspect In Chokehold In Buffalo

Officials in Buffalo, New York, have called for an investigation into the firing of a black police officer who intervened after a white colleague placed a suspect in a chokehold.

This case goes back to November 2006, when former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne witnessed a white colleague choking a handcuffed black man.

Horne has stated she told the officer to stop, pulling his arm away. Her colleague went on to accuse her of jumping on him while he was struggling for control. The incident was not filmed, and although other officers had been present, they did not back Horne during an independent arbitration.

Horne was fired two years later, with the Buffalo Police Department claiming she had put her fellow police officers at risk, NBC News reports.

A police veteran of 19 years, Horne was just one year away from the 20 years required to receive her pension. However, after she was fired for intervening, she no longer qualified.

Following her dismissal, Horne went on to become an activist, speaking out about the issue of police brutality. She has attempted to pass legislation in New York that would offer protection for officers who try to stop acts of excessive force by other officers.

Ten years after Horne was fired, the white officer who choked the suspect, Gregory Kwiatkowski, served a four month prison sentence for using excessive force against four black teenagers.

This week, the Buffalo Common Council – the legislative branch of the city’s government – submitted a resolution to the New York Attorney General’s Office to take another look at Carole’s case.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen tol NBC News affiliate WGRZ:

Now with so much attention being on the present and what some officers have done negatively, it is very difficult for some people to move forward if we have not repaired the past.

In its resolution, the council said: ‘There is a responsibility to propose special protections for individual police officers who intervene to protect citizens from excessive use of force situations involving their other officers.’

The council has called upon the Buffalo mayor’s administration to improve how the police department’s ‘duty to intervene’ policy is enforced. This policy calls for officers to protect citizens from excessive use of force.

Horne told CNN:

I don’t want any officer to go through what I have gone through. I had five children and I lost everything but [the suspect] did not lose his life. So, if I have nothing else to live for in life, at least I can know that I did the right thing and that [he] still breathes.

The Buffalo Police Department recently came under fire after a video emerged of officers in riot gear shoving 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino to the ground.

The upsetting footage shows Gugino lying motionless on the floor, blood spilling from his head. One officer appears to try and help him, only to be stopped and moved on by another.

In a statement to CNN, Gugino’s attorney Kelly Zarcone stated Gugino had suffered a fractured skull and is unable to walk.