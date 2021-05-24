Black Lives Matter Activist Reportedly ‘In Intensive Care’ After Being ‘Brutally’ Shot In Head

PA Images

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in a critical condition after being shot in the head at a gathering in London.

Johnson, 27, is a prominent figure in the UK’s Black Lives Matter movement as well as a member of the Taking the Initiative Party’s (TTIP) leadership committee. She has helped organise demonstrations across the country and has been known to address crowds and help raise awareness.

News of her injuries was shared by the Taking the Initiative Party on Instagram, with a statement saying Johnson had been ‘brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head’.

The Oxford Brookes graduate is said to remain in a critical condition in intensive care following the attack, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Southwark, London.

Met police officers have appealed for witnesses to the shooting, which is believed to have occurred near a house where a party was taking place. In a statement cited by BBC News, the Met said a number of people may have been in the area at the time.

The police say there is currently no evidence to suggest Johnson was purposefully targeted, or that she had received any credible threats against her before the shooting took place, though TTIP claim the shooting happened ‘following numerous death threats’.

In the wake of the incident, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command conducted enquiries at the scene and the surrounding area and are now pursuing a number of lines.

DCI Jimi Tele said detectives are making ‘good progress’ in finding those responsible for the shooting, but noted it is ‘crucial’ that police hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early hours of Sunday or who has heard information since.

He said:

This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time. Finally, I recognise that this incident will have shocked those in the local community and further afield. I would ask people to avoid speculating as to the motive or the circumstances behind it.

TTIP, which has previously been dubbed ‘Britain’s first Black-led political party’, asked the public to ‘come together and pray for Sasha’ as she undergoes treatment for her injuries.

In its statement, the party said Johnson has ‘always been actively fighting’ for Black people and the injustices surrounding the Black community. The 27-year-old is a mother of three, and was described by the TTIP as being a ‘strong, powerful voice for our people and our community’.