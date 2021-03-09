unilad
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Says Royal Family Don’t Value Black Lives

by : Julia Banim on : 09 Mar 2021 12:50
A co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement has said that the Royal Family does not value the lives of Black people.

Opal Tometi, a social justice and human rights advocate, reportedly made these remarks in an interview with TMZ after Meghan Markle opened up about her experiences as a mixed-race member of the Royal Family.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan shockingly alleged that there had been ‘concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born’.

Meghan and HarryPA Images

When asked by Oprah whether there was ‘concern that if he was too brown that that would be a problem?’, Meghan responded, ‘I wasn’t able to follow up with why but if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that would be a safe one.’

It is not known which member of the royal family is alleged to have made the comments about baby Archie’s skin colour. Both Meghan and Prince Harry declined to name the individual in question, remarking that it ‘would be very damaging to them’.

In an interview with CBS, Oprah Winfrey confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip had made this remark, stating:

He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather, that were a part of those conversations.

Speaking with TMZ, Tometi reportedly stated that people should no longer stand with the monarchy or the Royal Family in light of these serious allegations.

Tometi reportedly then went on to say that the claim that a member of the Royal Family showed discrimination towards Archie because of his skin colour showed that the Royal Family does not value Black lives.

She went on to say that the experiences alleged by Meghan demonstrate how the Royal Family has been for problematic for a long time, and that the world shouldn’t support institutions that treat Black people in this way.

According to Tometi, Meghan’s alleged experience correlates with the experiences of many Black people who try to resolve issues by going through the proper channels, before realising the problem is with the institution itself.

Meghan MarklePA Images
#AbolishTheMonarchy began trending on Twitter after the highly-anticipated interview was aired, with many people expressing shock and disgust at the ways in which Meghan was allegedly treated during her time as a senior royal.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

