Black Lives Matter Is The Biggest Movement In US History, Research Suggests

With petitions and protests galore, Black Lives Matter looks to be the biggest movement in US history.

The fallout of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis will be noted in the history books. It was an immediate catalyst to fight against prejudice and injustice, sparking activist footfall by the millions every single week.

As we cross into the second half of 2020, research around the movement’s numbers has revealed some startling statistics, the likes of which the country has never seen until now.

Black Lives Matter

With powerful photos of marches and rallies regularly flowing into social news feeds across America, a number of firms have been conducting polls to assess just how many people are taking part in the movement.

As reported by The New York Times, the movement saw its peak on June 6, when half a million took to protesting in nearly 550 separate locations all across the US. However, these studies are looking at the wider participation from adults throughout June.

Black Lives Matter

Pew Research Center estimates that between June 4-10, around 15 million people participated, while N.O.R.C. puts the number of protesters between June 11-15 at 18 million. Civis Analytics’ poll, conducted between June 12-22, puts protest numbers at 23 million, while the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that 26 million took part between June 8-14.

With nationwide turnouts of between 15-26 million, Black Lives Matter would be the largest movement in the country’s history. Neal Caren, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told the publication: ‘I’ve never seen self-reports of protest participation that high for a specific issue over such a short period.’

Black Lives Matter

To put it into context, the Women’s March of 2017 amassed between three and five million attendees over the course of a single organised day. The civil rights marches of the 1960s, while iconic in their imagery, were nowhere near as large as today’s Black Lives Matter events.

Deva Woodly, associate professor of politics at the New School, added: ‘If we added up all those protests during that period, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people, but not millions… really, it’s hard to overstate the scale of this movement.’

Black Lives Matter Protest - Golden Gate Bridge - SAN FRANCISCO

Alongside Crowd Counting Consortium researchers, Edwin Chow, an associate professor at Texas State University, also estimated that 50,000 people turned out in Philadelphia on June 6, as well as 20,000 in Chicago’s Union Park and up to 10,000 on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Analysis by the New York Times itself posits that there’s been 4,700 Black Lives Matter demonstrations since May 26, strengthened by a number of evolving factors – whether it be social media’s involvement in activism or President Donald Trump’s normalisation of protests.

Black Lives Matter Protest In Philadelphia Suburbs

Daniel Q. Gillion, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explained:

With being home and not being able to do as much, that might be amplifying something that is already sort of critical, something that’s already a powerful catalyst, and that is the video. If you aren’t moved by the George Floyd video, you have nothing in you. And that catalyst can now be amplified by the fact that individuals probably have more time to engage in protest activity.

As Douglas McAdam, emeritus professor at Stanford University, said, we are amid a ‘a period of significant, sustained, and widespread social, political change’. More than 40% of US counties have held protests, with majority White areas turning out in historic numbers.

George Floyd Protest in Los Angeles, US - 03 Jun 2020

McAdam added: ‘Without gainsaying the reality and significance of generalised white support for the movement in the early 1960s, the number of whites who were active in a sustained way in the struggle were comparatively few, and certainly nothing like the percentages we have seen taking part in recent weeks.’

This is a ‘social change tipping point’ – we must continue to push.