Black Lives Matter Movement Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

A Norweigen MP has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for the Nobel Peace Prize, describing it as an ‘enormously important global movement’.
Petter Eide, who has previously served as Secretary General for the Norwegian branch of Amnesty International, has praised the movement for forcing the US, as well as various other countries around the world, to examine the damaging effects of systematic racism within societies.
Any member of a national parliament may nominate a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Eide has previously nominated human rights activists from Russia and China for the prize.
In nomination papers which have now been submitted to the committee, Eide wrote:
I find that one of the key challenges we have seen in America, but also in Europe and Asia, is the kind of increasing conflict based on inequality. Black Lives Matter has become a very important worldwide movement to fight racial injustice.
They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.
He continued:
They have been able to mobilise people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.
Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles.
Speaking with Norweigen publication Klassekampen, Eide said:
When I searched in the back of my mind to find the most important thing that has happened in the past year when it comes to peace and conflict, I thought of Black Lives Matter. It is an enormously important global movement, which I have been very touched.
Any living person or active organisation can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, with the only requirement being that they are proposed before the deadline by a person with the right to nominate.
Once nominations are submitted, a five-person Nobel Committee will select the recipient, with the winner for 2021 set to be announced in October.
