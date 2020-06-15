Black Lives Matter Protester, 19, Found Dead After Being Missing For A Week aminatakabaa/Twitter/virgingrltoyin/Twitter

Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau has been found dead after being missing for more than a week.

Tallahassee Police Department confirmed today, June 15, 19-year-old Salau was found dead alongside another woman, identified as 75-year-old Victoria Sims, in the 2100 block of Monday Road in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, June 13.

Salau was last seen at a library near Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way on June 6. In recent weeks she had been taking part in Black Lives Matter protests, honouring black people such as Tony McDade and George Floyd.

On the day she went missing, Salau shared a series of tweets about a man who exposed himself to her after giving her a ride ‘to find someplace to sleep and recollect [her] belongings from a church [she] refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.’

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee organised a search party for Salau on Wednesday, WCTV reports.

Salau’s brother, Oluwaseyi, commented on the news of her death, saying:

There is no justice that can be served that will replace my sister’s life.

Black Lives Matter protester found dead virgingrltoyin/Twitter

Salau’s friend Danaya Hemphill described the 19-year-old as ‘very passionate’, adding: ‘She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. She was like a light in a dark room.’

The second victim, Sims, was a retired state worker and grandmother well-known for her volunteering work with AARP and work in local Democratic politics. She had also been reported missing prior to her body being found.

A statement from AARP, cited by WCTV, said:

Vicki worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others – as a dedicated advocate for older Americans; a committed volunteer for AARP, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend and other community causes; a devoted mother and grandmother; and a passionate, fully engaged citizen, helping our nation to achieve its highest ideals.

Police have identified the suspect in the double homicide as 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr, who lived on Monday Road and who had been arrested twice recently for violent offenses.

On May 30, Glee was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, according to court records cited by USA Today. Less than two weeks later he was arrested on a charge of battery.

Glee has been taken into custody, though investigators have not yet released a motive or any other details about what may have led to the double homicide.