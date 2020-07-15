Black Lives Matter Protester Replaces Torn Down Slave Trader Edward Colston Statue In Bristol

On my way home from the protests on 7 June, I felt an overwhelming impulse to climb on to the plinth.

When I was stood there on the plinth, and raised my arm in a Black Power salute, it was totally spontaneous, I didn’t even think about it. It was like an electrical charge of power was running through me.

This sculpture is about making a stand for my mother, for my daughter, for Black people like me. It’s about Black children seeing it up there. It’s something to feel proud of, to have a sense of belonging, because we actually do belong here and we’re not going anywhere.