Black Lives Matter Protester Shot By Man Who Drove Car Into Crowd

A man is in police custody after shooting a protester in Seattle on Sunday night, June 7, where demonstrators had gathered to demand justice for black lives following the death of George Floyd two weeks ago.

The unnamed man shot the victim, a man in his mid to late twenties, after driving into a crowd of protesters gathered in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood at around 8.30pm.

Video footage taken at the scene shows protesters surrounding the man’s car in a bid to prevent him driving further into the crowd, before he gets out of the vehicle holding a gun.

Shortly after, one of the demonstrators was shot in the arm after reportedly attempting to disarm the man. Seattle Police Department later confirmed they had recovered the gun and the suspect was in custody.

According to police, the man drove into a group of protesters at 11th and Pine, where protesters had gathered outside the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct.

In a statement posted on social media, the police department said the victim had been transported to hospital by the Seattle Fire Department. The fire department later confirmed that the victim had been transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in a ‘stable’ condition.

Footage taken right after the attack shows the victim being walked by medics to the ambulance with a wound on his arm. In the video, the man – believed to be a 26-year-old called Daniel – says he punched the driver in an attempt to stop him, after which the man shot him.

‘My whole thing was to protect those people,’ he said as two medics propped him up. ‘The whole thing was to protect those people down there.’

As he walked through the streets – a tourniquet visible on his arm as medics applied pressure with gauze – other protesters cheered him on and thanked him for his efforts, with one person calling him a ‘soldier’.

Before the attack, Sunday’s protest had been peaceful, with hundreds demanding justice for George Floyd and for the many other black lives that have been lost at the hands of police as a result of systemic racism. Hundreds of thousands of people marched against racial injustice across the world over the weekend.

So far the protests have led to the arrest of all four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin – the white officer who knelt on his neck until he lost consciousness – being charged with second degree murder and the other three with aiding and abetting murder.

The protests have also started important conversations about defunding the police, with Minneapolis city council recently pledging to disband the city’s police department and invest in community-led public safety as a direct result of the protests.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk