Black Lives Matter Protester Struck By Car And Driven Away On Hood

A Black Lives Matter protester has been injured after being struck by a car that then sped away with her on the hood, police have confirmed.

The 29-year-old woman was part of a demonstration in Bloomington, Indiana, on Monday, July 6, in response to a July 4 incident whereby a Black man was attacked by a group of White people in what he described as an ‘attempted lynching’.

Video footage of the incident shows a red car driving away with the woman still on the hood, as well as a 35-year-old man who clung to the side of the car as it drove away. He was also injured.

You can watch what happened below:

According to eyewitnesses, a male passenger of the red Toyota car started the confrontation by getting out and throwing an electric scooter that had been left in the middle of the road.

The woman who was later injured then approached the vehicle and stood in front of it with her hands on its hood, the Bloomington Police Department said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

The driver of the car then began to accelerate, causing the woman to have to jump on the hood with the man grabbing the vehicle and clinging onto the side as it ‘accelerated rapidly’, police said.

Another video shows how the situation escalated:

Geoff Stewart, the man who clung to the side of the car, told RTV6 he and a group of protesters had been trying to stop the driver of the car from moving until the crowd had moved on.

He said:

A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up, just wait a second. But she and her passenger both wanted to go right away so they started to push. They pushed into the woman that was with me, and when she pushed again, both of us went on the vehicle.

Stewart said that when the driver accelerated, he hung onto her side of the car in an attempt to ‘block her vision so she would slow down’. Despite this, he said she ‘drove through red lights and made her turn up here that threw both of us off the car’.

After the pair fell off the car, the woman on the hood was ‘said to have been knocked unconscious’, police said. She also suffered a head laceration and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the woman’s medical expenses said she had suffered a concussion but she ‘will be okay’.

Police said the car has not yet been located, with investigators still trying to determine the identity and whereabouts of the male passenger and female driver inside the car.

Hopefully the protesters will make a full and speedy recovery.