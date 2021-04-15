Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man

@ShadaeMccallum/Twitter

After a video of Jonathan Pentland assaulting a Black man went viral, a crowd quickly formed outside his home in South Carolina to protest his actions.

On Wednesday, April 14, a woman tweeted an uncomfortable video of a white man being verbally abusive and physically aggressive towards a young Black male, who was simply walking down the road.

‘You’re in the wrong neighbourhood, motherf*cker,’ Pentland shouted, while physically trying to intimidate and provoke the other man.

The aggressor was quickly identified as Pentland and revealed to be a soldier at Fort Jackson. After the base’s Commanding Brigadier General was made aware, an investigation was launched and the man was promptly arrested on charges of third-degree assault, after shoving the man and smashing his mobile phone.

As the clip began to gain traction on Twitter, not only was Pentland identified, but a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside the offender’s home to condemn his behaviour later that evening.

Dozens of people formed at the front of his house, as some recorded and live streamed it to the internet.

The protest was a well organised and peaceful affair, with people directing traffic and even ordering pizzas, as Black members of the community showed their solidarity with the man from the original video. Some even made speeches over a microphone to those that had congregated.

Currently, Pentland is out on bond, having been arrested and charged with third-degree assault. If he’s prosecuted, he could face a fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail, CBS reports.