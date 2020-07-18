Black Man Shot With Bean Bags By Arizona Cops As He Lay On Ground ABC 15 News

Law enforcement in Arizona has received backlash after footage emerged showing police shooting bean bag rounds at a Black man as he lay on the ground.

The footage, shared on Facebook by a witness, shows the moment officers shot at 26-year-old Lorenzo Jones at an apartment complex in Mesa on Thursday, July 16.

Jones had just returned from a court appearance when the police showed up to arrest him for missing a different court date earlier in the week.

You can watch the shocking footage below:

The 26-year-old was with his fiancée Tenisha Gaston, and five children when the police began to shoot bean bag rounds at him, with the officers apparently unfazed by the fact there were kids present.

According to ABC 15 News, Jones tried to argue he had come from court earlier in the day and therefore could not have a warrant for failing to appear, but after several commands he complied with the officers.

Jones confronting police before being shot with bean bag rounds ABC 15 News

He put his hands up, indicating he wasn’t armed, but an officer shot the bean bag round at him. Jones fell to the ground, after which police fired two more bean bags.

Gaston said the officer fired the shot while she and her children were just feet away, adding:

This is not right. What’s going on in the world, and now I am dealing with this. He is a good man. My kids were scared.

Gaston said police gave no warnings they were going to fire bean bag shots, and as a result she didn’t immediately know whether the rounds were lethal or non-lethal, AZ Central reports.

Lorenzo Jones Mesa Police Department

Following the incident, Gaston met with civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who expressed his concern about police brutality in the city.

He commented:

There was no need for this. Under the law, he was complying. He had his shirt off, no weapons on him. He wasn’t a threat.

Though Jones didn’t have an weapons on him, Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said the officers involved felt he was ‘armed and dangerous.’

Cost went on to say it would be ‘premature’ for him to comment on the officer’s decision to shoot Jones with the bean bag round and stated that he is not ‘going to jump to a conclusion on that until [he has] all the information.

He added:

We understand that any time force is used it raises a lot of questions. Less-lethal tools are exactly that, less lethal, and were developed to prevent violent actions, protect the public, save the lives of suspects as well as officers.

Jones on floor after being shot by bean bag rounds ABC 15 News

Cost said the shooting is being reviewed by the department and asked the public to consider the context of the incident before making judgements.

According to court documents cited by ABC 15, Jones’ court appearances related to him getting into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and her sister on July 6, when he allegedly punched his girlfriend’s sister in her face at least three times, causing her to fall.

The woman’s children attempted to stop him from hitting their mother, and Jones reportedly punched and shoved them before leaving the apartment. When officers arrived to arrest Jones, they said he was not compliant and ran from officers.

Jones also reportedly ran towards an officer at full speed and jumped and punched him in the face, causing him to fall.

Woman moving kids away while Jones is on floor ABC 15 News

The 26-year-old is then said to have resisted arrest, prompting officers to deploy their Tasers. Officers also say they found marijuana in Jones’ pocket at the time of the incident.

Jones was released from jail on a $5,000 bond on Sunday, July 12, and the following day a judge issued a bench warrant when he failed to show up for his status conference.

Jones is said to have suffered ‘minor abrasions’ after being shot with the bean bag rounds. He is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, three counts of aggravated assault on a minor, resisting arrest, marijuana possession and assault causing fear of physical injury.