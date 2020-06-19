Black Men Most Likely To Die From Coronavirus In England And Wales PA Images

New statistics regarding coronavirus in England and Wales have revealed black men are most likely to die from the disease.

Advert

The findings come from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), which based the data on COVID-19 death registrations dating between March 2 and May 15, as well as Census records from 2011.

The ONS adjusted for factors such as age, health and socio-economic and geographical circumstances, and revealed ‘some ethnic groups have a higher mortality rate involving COVID-19 compared with the white ethnic group’.

Though 88.6% of coronavirus-related deaths are among white people, they still have a lower rate of death ‘than almost all other ethnic groups’.

Advert

In a series of tweets, the organisation wrote:

After adjusting for age, the mortality rate involving #COVID19 was highest among Black males at 255.7 deaths per 100,000 population. The lowest was among White males at 87.0 deaths per 100,000. Similarly, the rate of death involving #COVID19 was highest for Black females at 119.8 and the lowest among White females at 52 per 100,000 population.

The ONS went on to say that after taking into account socio-demographic characteristics, including deprivation, and health measures at the 2011 Census, ‘Black males still had a mortality rate involving #COVID19 that is two times higher than those of white males’.

The mortality rate was 1.5 times higher for Bangladeshi and Pakistani males when compared to white males, though Bangladeshi and Pakistani females had a similar mortality rate to white females.

The findings come days after a review from Public Health England (PHE) revealed historical racism may make black and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals less likely to seek care when needed.

The official review was commissioned to analyse how factors such as ethnicity, obesity and gender may impact coronavirus infection and death rates, with a deadline set for the end of May.

Advert

However, the report was delayed by the UK government, allegedly because of fears it would coincide badly with Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the wake of George Floyd’s death and cause uprising.

John Boyega Gives Powerful Speech At Black Lives Matter Demonstration PA Images

The government, including prime minister Boris Johnson, was widely criticised for its decision to delay publishing the report, with many accusing ministers of not taking the threat posed to BAME individuals seriously.

According to The Guardian, Dr Jennifer Dixon, the chief executive of the Health Foundation, commented on the release of the report, saying:

Black and minority ethnic communities speak loudly in this report and say discrimination is among the fundamental causes of ill health. They should be listened to. We have seen many commissions make recommendations on racial equality in the past. Now is the time for further concrete action, beginning with government.

An initial report by PHE was published earlier this month, but it had reportedly been censored by the government before publication to remove any references to the impact of structural racism and failed to examine why BAME individuals were disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

Boris Johnson PA Images

A more complete document was finally published on Tuesday, June 16, with recommendations including the mandatory collection of ethnicity data at death certification, good representation of BAME staff at all levels in NHS and care services, and ‘fully funded, sustained and meaningful approaches to tackling ethnic inequalities’.

The new report continued to attracted criticism for being too vague, but the government seemingly doesn’t seem to want to address this as it has not taken action to protect those most at risk of dying from the virus, with Johnson failing to give any concrete answers about possible solutions.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk