Black Officer Who Condemned Treatment Of George Floyd On TikTok Fired From Greensboro Police Department @wolfgangjoc1/TikTok

A police officer who condemned the treatment of George Floyd in a viral video has been fired from his department.

Officer Williams spoke out about the death of Floyd in a TikTok video, in which he questioned the actions of Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the four officers who were involved in Floyd’s fatal May arrest.

Williams said he was ‘disgusted by the things that happened in Minneapolis’, where Floyd died after Chauvin knelt on his neck during the arrest.

See his video below:

Williams addressed the situation using facts, stating, ‘Guy on the ground, he’s laying on his stomach, he has handcuffs on. There’s four of y’all, one of him. Who has control of the situation?’

The officer went on to point out that part of the job of law enforcement is to be a first responder, meaning if someone is hurt ‘you have to render aid’.

He continued:

So, somebody’s saying ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe’, you don’t think to yourself, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy can’t breathe, he might die’?

George Floyd Protests Prosecute the Police PA Images

Williams added that he became a police officer so he could ‘step up’ when others didn’t and so he could prevent wrong. As an officer himself, it seems natural that he should be able to comment on whether other officers behaved appropriately – however the TikTok has led him to get fired.

The officer’s video was shared widely online, and now Greensboro Police Department, where he worked in North Carolina, has reportedly terminated him because they claim his video was a violation of department policy.

Williams took to TikTok again last week to update his followers, explaining he had been on administrative leave for the past two months while the department did an investigation into his video.

Williams was relieved of his duties at the department following the completion of the investigation, a development that left him ‘upset’ and ‘confused’.

After announcing the news online, Williams received a wealth of support from followers who slammed Greensboro Police Department for firing him.

One TikTok user wrote:

This is what happens to legitimately good cops. They keep saying they exist then the fire them. I am so proud of you (Williams).

The officer’s family has since started a GoFundMe page to help support Williams as he seeks legal representation.