Black Officer Who Was Fired For Stopping Colleague’s Chokehold Vindicated By Court

A Black police officer who was fired for stopping her colleague from performing a chokehold has finally been vindicated by a judge 15 years after the events took place.

Officer Cariol Horne was on duty with Buffalo Police in New York when she responded to a call for assistance from Officer Kwiatkowski during a dispute between a woman and her former boyfriend, who she accused of stealing her Social Security cheque.

The situation turned violent when officers attempted to arrest the man, who is Black, and Horne found Kwiatkowski repeatedly punching him in the face, seemingly ‘in a rage’. Kwiatkowski, who is white, put the man in a chokehold despite his pleas that he could not breathe, before Horne stepped in and forcibly removed him.

In the wake of the 2006 incident, Horne was reassigned, had to deal with departmental charges and was ultimately fired after 19 years on the force. In order to collect her full pension, Horne would have had to have been with the department for 20 years.

The former officer repeatedly tried to fight the decision, but only recently found success after filing a lawsuit to vacate the firing following the death of George Floyd, which brought attention to police misconduct. This week, Justice Dennis E. Ward vacated the earlier ruling that affirmed Horne’s firing.

In offering vindication to Horne, who is now 53, Ward essentially rewrote the end of the former officer’s police career and granted her the back pay and benefits she had previously been denied, The New York Times reports.

In his ruling, Ward wrote that the ‘legal system can at the very least be a mechanism to help justice prevail, even if belatedly’, and paraphrased Martin Luther King Jr. as he noted, ‘The time is always right to do right.’

In a statement following the ruling, Horne stated that while her ‘vindication comes at a 15-year cost’, everything she has gained ‘could not be measured’.

She added, ‘I never wanted another police officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing.’

A spokesperson for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city had ‘always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court’s decision’.

Following the events that led to Horne’s firing, Officer Kwiatkowski said he had grabbed the former boyfriend around the neck and shoulders in ‘a bearhug headlock from behind’, after which he says Horne struck him in the face, pulled him backwards by his collar and jumped on him.

Kwiatkowski was cleared of all charges in an internal investigation and Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down. The police department determined that her use of physical force against a fellow officer had not been justified and she was fired in May 2008; the same year Kwiatkowski was promoted to lieutenant.

Even after Horne was fired, she continued to be affected by the ordeal, as Kwiatkowski sued her for defamation and won $65,000.

Kwiatkowski retired in 2011 while facing an internal affairs investigation, and was indicted the following year on federal civil rights charges stemming from the arrest of four Black teenagers, for which he was sentenced to four months in prison.

As part of her efforts to prevent other officers going through the same ordeal as her, Horne and others in Buffalo pressed members of the city’s legislature to pass a so-called duty-to-intervene law, which requires officers to step in when other officers use excessive force.

The Buffalo Police Department adopted such requirements in 2019 and last autumn ‘Cariol’s law’ was approved by members of the legislature by a vote of 8 to 1.