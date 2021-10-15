Black Students Suspended For Trying To Protest The Confederate Flag

@HayleyMasonTV/Twitter/Alamy

A group of Black high school students have been suspended for arranging a protest after their white classmates paraded a Confederate flag while reportedly shouting racial slurs.

Students at Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, said that while the white students faced few repercussions for their actions, several Black students who attempted to arrange a peaceful demonstration in response were suspended by the school and are now set to miss homecoming.

Advert 10

CBS 46 Atlanta/YouTube

Two white students who participated in the protest alongside their Black classmates also reportedly escaped punishment, with the suspended students left to continue their demonstration outside the school while flanked by police officers.

‘I feel the Confederate flag should not be flown at all. It is a racist symbol and it makes me feel disrespected,’ one student told local news station CBS 46 Atlanta, with another saying, ‘I felt really disrespected [by] how the school didn’t do anything about it, when we’re not allowed to wear BLM stuff and then they’re allowed to carry a racist flag around.’

Advert 10

School administrators had reportedly warned students not to participate in the protest, announcing over the building’s intercom that ‘police will be present here at school and if students insist on encouraging this kind of activity they will be disciplined for encouraging unrest’.

Local officials have not commented on the suspensions, however data for Floyd County, where Coosa High School is located, shows that Black students were twice as likely to be suspended as their white classmates in the district in 2020.

The initial incident reportedly occurred during the school’s ‘spirit day’, with Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White claiming that ‘disciplinary action’ had been taken after footage of two students carrying a large Confederate flag through school grounds was posted to social media.

Advert 10