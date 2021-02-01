Black Teenager Reportedly Suffering Memory Loss After Being Body-Slammed By School Deputy In Florida ABC News/AttorneyCrump/Twitter

A Black teenager is thought to be suffering with memory loss after being body-slammed onto the floor by a school resource officer.

In a now-viral video, you see 16-year-old Taylor Bracey, a student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida, slammed to the floor by the officer before being handcuffed.

It’s believed the officer was breaking up a fight involving Bracey, however, the teenager’s family have since denied that she was involved in any fight.

The officer, Deputy Ethan Fournier, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

WESH 2

Bracey’s mother Jamesha said her daughter hasn’t been herself since the incident.

In a interview with WESH 2 over the weekend, she said, ‘She [has been] very depressed since this happened. She’s not herself. She’s not Taylor.’

Her mother added:

She is having trouble sleeping, and she’s having a problem remembering. […] We just wanted justice to be served and for [Fournier] to be charged – to be held accountable for what he’s done.

Apparently Bracey was knocked unconscious as a result of the slam, but at a news conference last week, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said neither the student nor the sheriff had serious injuries and added that Fournier, a 10-year veteran of the department, ‘does not have a history of misconduct’.

Warning: Distressing Content

Lopez continued, as per Insider:

We… have made the decision to turn this investigation over as criminal to the Department of Florida Law Enforcement. We’re going to allow them to take over this investigation and work with our state attorney’s office to make sure this is completely independent of our agency… complete transparency.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has since said in a statement, ‘We are investigating […] It’s a use of force case. That’s all the information we’re releasing at this time.’

Attorney Benjamin Crump – known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake – is representing the Bracey family.

Ben Crump PA Images

In an interview with WESH 2 on Friday, January 29, he said, ‘I am just angry that a trained professional, adult man feels that he has the right to pick up and slam a young Black girl.’

He added, ‘He is supposed to use the minimum force necessary. They don’t do this to other people’s children. Why do they feel like it’s okay to do it to our children?’

Crump believes that, based on the video, Fournier should not be a school resource officer or be allowed to work around children.