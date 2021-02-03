Black Woman Receives ‘African American Service Charge’ From Bank After Flying
A Black woman has accused American Airlines of racial bias after discovering a payment on her bank statement had been labelled ‘African American, African service charge’.
Kyetra Bryant noticed the charge after flying from Charlotte Douglas Airport, North Carolina, for Thanksgiving. Bryant and her boyfriend had used separate credit cards to purchase their luggage at the airport, and both found charges listed as ‘African American’ on their bank statements.
It has since been confirmed that the issue originated with Capital One, the issuing bank, the Independent reports.
Writing in a social media post, Kyetra, who has said she will never fly with the airline again, said:
The manager at the airport gave some sob story about how sorry she was but I got no answers. I was told that all I could do was file a complaint.
I got called by one person and then it was sent to IT to be ‘investigated’ but still no one has an answer as to why it was listed that way.
Honestly, I didn’t expect a response but I’m not stupid and no I don’t think it was a mistake.
Speaking with the Independent following an investigation into the matter, an American Airlines spokesperson explained that the blame for the payment listing lay with the bank, Capital One:
The customer alerted American to the offensively labelled baggage fee on her bank statement in mid-December.
We were incredibly disturbed by what we saw and immediately launched an investigation to understand what occurred.
It was later verify that American Airlines was not to blame for this incident, following a consultation with Mastercard.
A Mastercard spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer on Monday, February 1:
We are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation, however it is our understanding that American Airlines is not responsible for this error.
American Airlines submitted the transaction correctly for a checked baggage purchase — including the proper merchant name. Our bank issuing and payment processing partners are working to understand how the error occurred so this does not happen again.
On Tuesday, February 2, Capital One stated that the ‘issue is the result of a miscoding of a merchant’s name’, adding that this listing was ‘entirely unrelated to any specific customer information’.
Capital One is reportedly now ‘actively investigating precisely where the technology misinterpreted the merchant data’ and is working towards ‘correcting the issue’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, American Airlines