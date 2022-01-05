BLM Protesters Found Not Guilty Of Criminal Damage After Toppling Edward Colston Statue

Alamy

Four Black Lives Matter protesters have been found not guilty of criminal damage after pulling down a statue of Edward Colston and dropping it into Bristol harbour.

Protesters toppled the statue of the 17th century slave merchant in June 2020 during a protest that occurred in the weeks following the death of George Floyd in the US.

Four people – namely Rhian Graham, 30, Jake Skuse, 33, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Milo Ponsford, 26 – faced charges for their alleged roles in pulling down the statue, with their fate put in the hands of a jury during a two-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

During the trial, jurors were shown CCTV and mobile phone footage of the statue being toppled during the BLM protest before it was thrown into the harbour, Sky News reports.

In their closing arguments, defence barristers told the jury that the statue had become inappropriate and offensive in the decades since it was erected, and that over the years thousands had signed petitions to have it removed.

Liam Walker QC, who represented Willoughby in the trial, told jurors, ‘Make no mistake members of the jury, your decision is not just going to be felt in this courtroom or this city. I urge you all the be on the right side of history.’

Tom Wainwright, representing Ponsford, said, ‘If you have a cancer like Colston festering in your city, you cut it out. Only once it’s gone that the body can heal.’

Prosecutor William Hughes QC told the jury the prosecution did not dispute Edward Colston’s history as being ‘awash’ with the slave trade, but stressed it was not Colston who was on trial.

Hughes argued that the evidence presented to the jury proved each defendant had acted in a criminal manner, however the jury ultimately found the four accused not guilty.