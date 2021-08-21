‘Bloody’ Overtaken As UK’s Favourite Swear Word

BBC/Paramount Pictures

‘Bloody’ may no longer be the UK’s favourite swear word – and British people may have actually become less foul-mouthed than before.

However, while charming Brits may be less foul-mouthed in general, they have adopted a new favourite swear word, knocking ‘bloody’ off of its perch.

The research into Brits and their love of swearing was carried out by Dr Robbie Love of Aston University. Love was able to rank which swear words Brits use most by analysing transcripts of conversations found in the British National Corpus of Conversation, from 1994 and 2014.

Love went through more than 15 million words in the transcripts and chartered the use of 16 different swear words. He published his results in Text & Talk: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Language, Discourse & Communication Studies.

Over the course of 20 years, Love found that the use of swear words had declined by more than a quarter. The use of ‘bloody’ – which had reigned supreme as Brits’ most-used swear word but has now slipped into second place – even dropped by 80%.

Coming in at number three is ‘sh*t’, which maintained its popularity due to being used in other words and sayings such as ‘sh*thead’, ‘bullsh*t’ and ‘horsesh*t’.

But taking the title of the UK’s favourite swear word is the f-word.

The use of the f-word fell slightly in 2014, from 564 words per million to 542. ‘Bloody’ fell to just 128 words per million, but ‘sh*t’ saw a dramatic increase. The s-word nearly doubled in use, increasing to 326 words per million.

Love’s research also discovered that men remained more likely to swear than women. It also revealed that the use of swear words tended to peak in a person’s 20s.

Love is uncertain why Brits have been swearing less in casual speech, however suggested that it could be ‘due to shifts in what we consider to count as swearing or that speakers perform the functions of swearing using other words that might not be considered to be taboo’.

Britain’s new favourite swear word, the f-word, could be most popular due to its versatility, he said.

Love told The Guardian:

It can be slotted into speech in many different syntactic positions – and it is also semantically vague (in addition to its traditional usage to refer to sex), so it can be applied in many contexts.

He went on to question the role of swearing in society and what the public think about it. He noted that despite the ‘slight decline’, swearing is still ‘a major component of everyday conversation’.

Love explained that the popularity of using the f-word, which is traditionally considered to be a ‘strong’ swear word, ‘may cause us to reconsider just how strong it is’.

He went on to say how this could lead to the question of ‘whether there should be less censorship of such words in contexts where swearing is highly policed’.

While some may think it’s a bloody shame that there has been a 27% drop in swearing in Britain over a 20-year period, maybe it’s time to test out the new versatile f-word in one of your next casual conversations.