Bob Dylan Allegedly Sexually Abused And Drugged 12-Year-Old Girl, Lawsuit Claims

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Bob Dylan, claiming that he groomed her, fed her drugs, and sexually abused her when she was 12 years old.

According to court documents filed on Friday, a woman who goes by J.C., now 68-year-old from in Greenwich, Connecticut, detailed how she was allegedly sexually abused by Bob Dylan when she was 12 years old.

‘Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff,’ the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the 81-year-old Dylan, real name name Robert Allen Zimmerman, made a ‘connection’ to ‘lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day.’

The alleged abuse by Dylan has lead J.C. to suffer from depression, humiliation and anxiety, which ‘are of a permanent and lasting natures and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities,’ according to the lawsuit.

In J.C.’s lawsuit, the allegations include assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit does not specify what damages J.C. is seeking, but she is requesting a jury trial.

A spokesman for Dylan has since come forward with a statement, telling The Post on Monday, ‘This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.’

J.C.’s lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, responded with a short message to Page Six, saying that ‘the complaint speaks for itself.’

