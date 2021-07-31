Bob Odenkirk Speaks Out After Suffering Heart Attack

bryancranston/Instagram/PA

Bob Odenkirk has spoken out after having suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul.

The 58-year-old actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing while filming the sixth and final season of the critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad spinoff, a show that sees his crooked lawyer character Saul Goodman take centre stage.

News of Odenkirk’s hospitalisation sparked an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans, many of whom took to social media to express their concern and admiration.

Now Odenkirk has tweeted a message of thanks and reassurance to his many fans, updating them on his positive progress.

Odenkirk tweeted:

Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

He continued, ‘I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.’

‘Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,’ he added.

The joy among those who have been worried about Odenkirk is palpable, and messages have poured in from his fellow entertainment professionals.

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted, ‘So happy you’re on the mend Bob. #Vaughnisnotarobot,’ while comedian Kathy Griffin wrote, ‘Bob, can’t tell you how relived I am. You are adored.’

It’s good to hear that Odenkirk is doing well and receiving such great care.