Bobbi-Anne: Body Discovered On Beach Confirmed As Missing Teenager
A body discovered on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as that of 18-year old Bobbi-Anne McLeod, police have confirmed.
McLeod went missing on November 20 after last being seen at a bus stop near her home in Leigham, Plymouth. Her body was discovered in Bovisand, south of the city, on Tuesday, November 23.
In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said:
Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in #Bovisand on November 23 is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
Cody Ackland, 24, has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody with a plea hearing scheduled for January 24 2022. Police have said there is ‘no known link’ between McLeod and her alleged killer, and are not seeking anyone else in connection with her death.
Following formal identification, police have urged the public to avoid speculating on the case, saying in a tweet, ‘Whilst of course we understand the public interest in these updates, we remind the public that this is a live and active case and we ask members of the public to not speculate on social media.’
Speaking at a vigil held for her daughter last week, McLeod’s mother, Donna, thanked the gathered crowd for ‘doing everything to try and find her’, adding, ‘I would like to thank everyone for coming, on behalf of the family. It’s nice everyone is coming together in the circumstances. Unfortunately, our beautiful Bobbi-Anne has been taken from us, but she will never be forgotten.’
Her brother, Lee, also paid tribute on Instagram, writing, ‘You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl and to have you as my little sister the adventure and journey we had been on will always be treasured.’
