Bobbi-Anne: Brother Pays Emotional Tribute As Murder Investigation Begins

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Nov 2021 11:45
Bobbi-Anne: Brother Pays Emotional Tribute As Murder Investigation BeginsSWNS/Family Handout/Devon and Cornwall Police

The brother of Bobbi-Anne McLeod has paid tribute to his ‘beautiful and talented’ sister after a body was found in the search for the missing teenager.

Yesterday, November 23, police confirmed that a woman’s body had been found near Bovisand, South Hams, during the search for 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne.

Devon & Cornwall Police have stated that the body has yet to be formally identified. Bobbi-Anne’s family have been informed of this development and are understood to be receiving support from investigators.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod (SWNS)SWNS

Bobbi-Anne’s brother, Lee McLeod, has now paid tribute to his sister in an emotional Facebook post, writing:

Until we meet again sis. I love you. You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl and to have you as my little sister the adventure and journey we had been on will always be treasured. Now go rest easy.

Bobbi-Anne was first reported missing on Saturday, November 20, having last left her Leigham home at around 6pm that day. Officers have previously said that she’d failed to catch a bus from Sheepstor Road to the city centre, where she’d been due to meet with friends.

This evening, Plymouth’s Smeaton’s Tower will be lit purple so as ‘to remember Bobbi-Anne, and show her friends and family that the city of Plymouth mourn with them’. Purple is the national colour used to draw attention to abuse and violence against women.

Bobbi-Anne Mcleod (Lee Mcleod/Facebook)Lee Mcleod/Facebook

Councillor Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council, said:

This is really tragic news. Bobbi-Anne McLeod was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. It is devastating that someone has chosen to take this away.

I am sure that the shock of this tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but across the whole of our city and I know that everyone will stand with me when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time.

Two Plymouth men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held in police custody.

Speaking at a press conference last night, as reported by BBC News, Chief Superindentent Matt Longman stated that officers are ‘continuing to do everything we can to understand exactly what’s happened around this event’.

Those with any information that could assist the investigation are advised to call 101 quoting log number 706 22/11/21.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Julia Banim

