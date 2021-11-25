Bobbi-Anne: Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Teenager’s Murder Released

We are aware of the significant level of interest in the ongoing murder investigation being run by our major crime team and we want to provide you with the latest information in regards to that.

Officers located the body of a woman in the Bovisand area in South Hams after information led enquiries being carried out in the area.

Formal identification has not been carried out but the family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have been informed of the development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Searches are expected to continue over the coming days and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during that time.