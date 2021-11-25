Bobbi-Anne: Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Teenager’s Murder Released
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod has now been released.
Two Plymouth men were arrested on suspicion of murdering the 18-year-old. One of the men, a 26-year-old man, has now been released as per the latest update from Devon & Cornwall Police, and it’s understood that no further action will be taken.
A second man, aged 24, remains in custody at the time of writing, on suspicion of murder under a warrant of further detention.
The development follows the discovery of a body in Bovisand during the search for Bobbi-Anne, who was last seen on Saturday, November 20.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday, November 24, Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper offered her personal condolences to Bobbi-Anne’s family and friends:
We are aware of the significant level of interest in the ongoing murder investigation being run by our major crime team and we want to provide you with the latest information in regards to that.
Officers located the body of a woman in the Bovisand area in South Hams after information led enquiries being carried out in the area.
Formal identification has not been carried out but the family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have been informed of the development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.
Searches are expected to continue over the coming days and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during that time.
A vigil will be held for Bobbi-Anne by Plymouth’s Smeaton’s Tower at 6pm on Friday November 26, with a separate vigil held today in Leigham.
Bobbi-Anne was first reported missing on Saturday, November 20, having left her Leigham home at around 6pm that day. Officers have said that she’d failed to catch a bus from Sheepstor Road into the city centre, where she’d been due to meet with friends.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bobbi-Anne McLeod at this difficult time.
Those with any information that could assist the investigation are advised to call 101 quoting log number 706 22/11/21.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
