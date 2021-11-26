Bobbi-Anne McLeod: 24-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder Over Disappearance of Bobbi-Anne McLeod

SWNS

A man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, is set to appear in court later today, November 26, over the murder of 18-year-old McLeod, who went missing from a bus stop in Plymouth last weekend.

Ackland was arrested on Wednesday, November 24, a day after McLeod’s body was discovered close to a nearby beach outside the city. Police have confirmed that there is ‘no known link‘ between McLeod and her suspected killer.

A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with McLeod’s death has been released without charge. Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the killing.

McLeod was last seen on Saturday, November 20, after leaving her house in Leigham to catch a bus into town. Following confirmation of her death, tributes have been paid at a vigil at the bus stop where she was last seen, with McLeod’s mother, Donna, telling gathered mourners, ‘Thank you for doing everything to try and find her and bring our baby home.’

In an emotional post on Instagram, McLeod’s brother, Lee, wrote:

Until we meet again sis. I love you. “You didn’t deserve this, such a beautiful and talented girl and to have you as my little sister the adventure and journey we had been on will always be treasured. Now go rest easy

McLeod’s death has sparked renewed discussion about violence against women and girls in the UK.

