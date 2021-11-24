Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police Launch Murder Probe After Body Found In Search For Missing 18-Year-Old
Detectives from Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation after a body was found in the search for missing Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
18-year-old Bobbi-Anne, of Plymouth, was first reported missing to police on Saturday, November 20, after she never turned up to meet with friends.
Officers have previously stated that Bobbi-Anne last left her Leigham home at around 6.00pm that same day, failing to catch a bus she had intended to take from Sheepstor Road to the city centre.
Yesterday, November 23, a woman’s body was found near Bovisand, South Hams, during searches conducted by police officers. It’s understood these searches were conducted after officers received as of yet unspecified information.
The body has yet to be formally identified. According to Devon & Cornwall Police, Bobbi-Anne’s family have now been informed of this development and are receiving support from investigators.
Two Plymouth men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being kept in police custody at the time of writing.
Plymouth City Council have announced that the city’s Smeaton’s Tower will be lit purple this evening so as ‘to remember Bobbi-Anne, and show her friends and family that the city of Plymouth mourn with them’, with purple being the national colour used when shedding light on abuse and violence against women.
Leader of Plymouth City Council, Councillor Nick Kelly, said:
This is really tragic news. Bobbi-Anne McLeod was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. It is devastating that someone has chosen to take this away.
I am sure that the shock of this tragedy will not just be felt in Leigham but across the whole of our city and I know that everyone will stand with me when I say that all our thoughts are with her family and friends at this devastating time.
At a press conference last night, Ch Supt Matt Longman said officers are ‘continuing to do everything we can to understand exactly what’s happened around this event’, BBC News reports.
Enquiries remain ongoing and those with information which can help police are asked to call police on 101 using log 706 22/11/21
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
