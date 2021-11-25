unilad
Bobbi-Anne: ‘No Known Link’ Between Murdered Teen And Suspect

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 25 Nov 2021 16:52
Bobbi-Anne 'No Known Link' Between Suspect and Teenager - Family Handout/Devon and Cornwall Police/AlamyAlamy/Family Handout/Devon and Cornwall Police

There is ‘no known link’ between the man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Bobbi-Anne and the teenager, according to police. 

On Saturday, November 20, Bobbi-Anne McLeod was first reported missing after she left her home in Leigham at around 6.00pm to catch a bus to meet with friends.

On Tuesday, November 23, a body believed to be that of the 18-year-old was found seven miles away from where she was last seen at Bovisand beach. Two men were later arrested on suspicion of Bobbi-Anne’s murder, however, one of the men has since been released and no further action will be taken against him, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A 24-year-old male remains in custody, however, as of today, November 25, there is still no known link between the suspect and Bobbi-Anne, according to police.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod (SWNS)SWNS

Police have been given additional time to question the remaining suspect, Sky News reports.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said:

I can confirm that at this time, there is no known link between the suspect and victim and I would like to reassure the public that at this time, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Bobbi-Anne’s brother earlier posted an emotional tribute to the young woman, calling his sister ‘beautiful and talented’.

‘Until we meet again sis. I love you. […] Now go rest easy.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

