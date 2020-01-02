Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Nick Gordon Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose On New Year’s Day

PA

Nick Gordon, the former partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has passed away at the age of 30.

Nick’s attorney, Joe Habachy, has confirmed his client passed away on New Year’s Day, over four years after the death of Bobbi Kristina – the daughter of Whitney Houston – at the age of 22.

You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:

Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., has confirmed to People magazine that Nick died in Florida following a drug overdose on Wednesday, January 1 .

Walker Jr. gave the following statement:

We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.

Habachy also gave a statement, saying:

My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

Habachy continued:

Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.

PA

According to MailOnline, Nick was rushed to Altamonte Springs Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on New Year’s Day after having suffered a series of heart attacks.

Orphaned Nick was brought into Houston’s household and raised alongside Bobbi Kristina, as TIME reports.

Nick reportedly referred to the music icon as ‘mom’ but was never fully adopted or included in her will. After Houston’s death in 2012, Nick and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romantic relationship.

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I… Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Three years ago, Nick was found liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina, after she was found face down and unresponsive in the bathtub of their Georgia townhouse in January 2015.

After six months in a coma, with a cocktail of morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs found in her system. Although Nick was never charged, he was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nick Gordon at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.