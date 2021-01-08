unilad
Bob’s Burgers Character Designer Dave Creek Dies In Skydiving Accident

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Jan 2021 15:44
Bob's Burgers Character Designer Dave Creek Dies In Skydiving Accident

Character designer Dave Creek, best known for his work on Bob’s Burgers, has died in a skydiving accident.

A lead character designer on the popular cartoon series, Creek had worked on Bob’s Burgers from the very beginning.

Creek also worked on a number of other character design projects, including for Central Park, Brickleberry and Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.

The sad news was first reported by Cartoon Brew, and was later confirmed by Creek’s co-workers.

Tributes have since poured in for Creek from his Bob’s Burgers colleagues, with director Simon Chong tweeting:

Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x

Screenwriter Wendy Molyneux wrote:

If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy.

Creek was known to be a keen skydiver, and often shared photographs of his hobby through his Instagram page. His other passion in life was building intricate and beautiful treehouses wrapped around bonsai plants, an interest which demonstrated his extraordinary artisitic talents.

Creek graduated from the California Institute of the Arts in 2005, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He would later work as an adjunct professor there, sharing his knowledge of character animation and leading character workshops.

When a producer invited him to work on Bob’s Burgers, Creek had been working as a freelance animation artist.

Speaking with Keyframe magazine back in 2019, Creek said:

I just lucked out [on] timing and knew the right people.

Creek’s interest in treehouses began during his childhood in the Pacific Northwest, where he would spend plenty of time climbing trees out in the woods.

His carpenter father taught him basic building skills, and also regularly took him along to job sites. After moving to California, Creek found he missed the outdoors and decided to turn his attention to building miniture tree houses around bonsai trees.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Dave Creek at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

