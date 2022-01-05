unilad
Advert

Body Found In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Harvey Parker

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Jan 2022 18:09
Body Found Of Missing 20-Year-Old Harvey Parker@LambethMPS/Twitter

Police have found a body in the search for missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker. 

Parker was last seen on December 17, 2021 leaving Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross railway station in Westminster, London at around 2.15am.

Advert

At 11.50am on Tuesday, January 4, the RNLI discovered a body in the River Thames, near Embankment, Westminster, close to where Parker is known to have been on the night he went missing.

Police were alerted to the situation by the RNLI, and officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but detectives involved in the search for Parker have been alerted to the discovery.

Parker’s family has also been informed of the discovery by family liaison officers.

Advert

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said, ‘Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen. We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.’

The death of the person found in the Thames is being treated as unexplained. A report is now being compiled for a coroner.

CCTV footage taken from the night of Parker’s disappearance shows him walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, The Independent reports. A friend of the 20-year-old, who is a student at the University of York, said Parker had attended a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to the nightclub.

Advert

After viewing CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said Parker may have entered the water there. The force added that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emma Watson Accused Of ‘Antisemitism’ For Showing Solidarity With Palestinians
News

Emma Watson Accused Of ‘Antisemitism’ For Showing Solidarity With Palestinians

BLM Protesters Found Not Guilty Of Criminal Damage After Toppling Edward Colston Statue
News

BLM Protesters Found Not Guilty Of Criminal Damage After Toppling Edward Colston Statue

Harry Potter Franchise Accused Of ‘Antisemitism’ As Jon Stewart Questions Why There Isn’t More Outrage
Film and TV

Harry Potter Franchise Accused Of ‘Antisemitism’ As Jon Stewart Questions Why There Isn’t More Outrage

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France
News

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, London, Now

Credits

Metropolitan Police

  1. Metropolitan Police

    Body of man recovered from the Thames

 