Body Found In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Harvey Parker

Police have found a body in the search for missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker.

Parker was last seen on December 17, 2021 leaving Heaven Nightclub by Charing Cross railway station in Westminster, London at around 2.15am.

At 11.50am on Tuesday, January 4, the RNLI discovered a body in the River Thames, near Embankment, Westminster, close to where Parker is known to have been on the night he went missing.

Police were alerted to the situation by the RNLI, and officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but detectives involved in the search for Parker have been alerted to the discovery.

Parker’s family has also been informed of the discovery by family liaison officers.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said, ‘Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen. We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.’

The death of the person found in the Thames is being treated as unexplained. A report is now being compiled for a coroner.

CCTV footage taken from the night of Parker’s disappearance shows him walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, The Independent reports. A friend of the 20-year-old, who is a student at the University of York, said Parker had attended a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to the nightclub.

After viewing CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said Parker may have entered the water there. The force added that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.