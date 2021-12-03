unilad
Advert

Body Language Expert Analyses Alec Baldwin’s Interview To See If He Was Honest

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 03 Dec 2021 18:54
Body Language Expert Analyses Alec Baldwin's Interview To See If He Was HonestABC News/YouTube

Alec Baldwin’s recent interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust has been analysed by a body language expert.

In his first interview since the tragic shooting, which saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins pass away as a result of Baldwin accidentally firing a ‘prop gun’ on the set of the Western film, Baldwin denied pulling the trigger and said he didn’t feel responsible for the 42-year-old’s death.

Advert

Now, body language expert Patti Wood has analysed the 63-year-old actor’s behaviour in the interview to determine whether Baldwin’s recollection of events from October 21 were accurate.

Body Language Expert Analyses Alec Baldwin's Interview To See If He Was Honest - ABC News/ YouTubeABC News/YouTube

When denying that he would ever pull the trigger of a gun on a person, Wood said Baldwin’s behaviour was ‘explosive’.

Wood told The Sun:

Advert

When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive meaning that he’s striking down the phrase ‘the trigger wasn’t pulled’.

He’s striking down on each word to emphasize it with great strength. There’s no hesitation in that the trigger wasn’t pulled. Instead, it’s punching which would indicate that he strongly feels that and so it’s likely to be true.

Baldwin was also deemed to be telling the truth due to the movement of his head and shoulders while he was speaking, ‘go[ing] forward’ in motion.

Body Language Expert Analyses Alec Baldwin's Interview To See If He Was Honest - ABC News/ YouTubeABC News/YouTube

‘Occasionally, when somebody is lying they would retreat, the shoulders would come forward and their head would come back. Instead, he goes forward,’ Wood explained.

Advert

The expert said the movement forwards means that someone ‘want[s] to be believed by the other person’ and indicated them wanting to be heard and believed.

Baldwin’s consistent eye contact ‘through most of what he’s saying’, and shedding of tears also indicated his honesty, according to Wood. She concluded that the ‘sequences of movements are appropriate and indicate that he really is crying and feeling those emotions’.

However, Wood was also left undecided after Baldwin’s declaration that he hadn’t known that there was a live round on set.

Body Language Expert Analyses Alec Baldwin's Interview To See If He Was Honest - ABC News/ YouTubeABC News/YouTube
Advert

She said:

He doesn’t strike down and hit the word no. His voice goes more into a whisper.

It could be because he has no idea and it seems mysterious to him and it puzzles him. So he has all this hesitation, meaning he has no idea.

So the voice goes back in the throat. He didn’t know. Or it could be because he does know that he’s withholding something. It could mean either of those two interpretations.

The body language expert concluded that despite this, Baldwin’s behaviour in the interview, with his hands gripping his legs to ‘hold himself in place’ mirrored the intensity of emotions one would be expected to be feeling upon reflecting on such a traumatic incident.

She said: ‘It shows here’s an actor and he’s still having to do this grounding of holding himself in place, holding himself there. That’s not an indication of guilt, nor is it an indication of innocence; It’s an indication of the strong emotional state that he’s having.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dad And Stepmum Sentenced For Death Of 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
News

Dad And Stepmum Sentenced For Death Of 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Bomb Squad Called To A&E After Man ‘Slips And Falls’ Lodging WWII Shell Inside His Bottom
Life

Bomb Squad Called To A&E After Man ‘Slips And Falls’ Lodging WWII Shell Inside His Bottom

Four Failings Identified That Led To Tragic Death Of 6-Year-Old Arthur
News

Four Failings Identified That Led To Tragic Death Of 6-Year-Old Arthur

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Feel Responsible For Halyna Hutchins Rust Death
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Feel Responsible For Halyna Hutchins Rust Death

Topics: News, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, Rust

Credits

and 2 others

  2. The Sun

    ALEC'S TEARS Alec Baldwin shows ‘explosive’ behavior and ‘may be withholding info’ in first TV interview since shooting, expert says

  3. ABC News/ YouTube

    Alec Baldwin Exclusive Interview - Part 1 | ABC News

 