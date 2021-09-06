Body Modifier Who ‘Inserted Snowflake Into Woman’ Also Admits To Removing Female Genitals

@7NewsSydney/Twitter

An Australian body modifier who admitted removed parts of a woman’s genitals has plead not guilty to manslaughter and female genital mutilation.

Brendan Leigh Russell is facing trial over the death of a woman under whose skin he allegedly implanted a plastic snowflake. The woman, who died of blood poisoning shortly after the body modification surgery in 2017, was allegedly told by Russell to visit him instead of going to hospital after she began complaining of pain.

The 40-year-old tattoo artist also admitted performing a ‘partial excision’ of a second woman’s labia, but denied claims that he used a ‘branding iron’ on another woman’s genitals. He also denied charges of grevious bodily harm with intent filed by a woman upon whom he’s alleged to have performed a ‘tummy tuck’ procedure.

In a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Crown Prosecutor Chris Taylor told the New South Wales district court that the charge of female genital mutilation had been brought even though the woman has initially consented to the surgery. ‘By and large the complainant … consented to the excision of her labia by the accused,’ he said per The Guardian. ‘But you will see in the legislation that consent is no defence … so there is no issue regarding consent.’

An associate of Russell was found not guilty of assisting Russell in performing a ‘botched labia removal’ on a woman in 2015.

Russell, who operated his tattooing and body modification business under the name BSlice DotCom, is due to face a four-week trial, however his lawyer has said that they will apply to vacate the trial unless it can be heard in-person, with current Covid-19 restrictions in New South Wales mandating remote proceedings.