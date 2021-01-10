Body Parts And Wreckage Found At Indonesia Boeing 737 Crash Site PA Images

Body parts and wreckage have been found at the Indonesia Boeing 737 plane crash site.

Flight SJ182 went down yesterday, January 9, after falling 10,000ft soon after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The passenger plane reportedly had 62 people on board – some of their bodies are now thought to have been discovered at the plane’s crash site in the Java Sea.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed that human body parts had been found today, January 10. Pieces of clothing, and scraps of metal were located between Lancang Island and Laki Island, as well.

The search began yesterday and were suspended overnight, and was resumed this morning.

More than 10 ships with navy divers and four planes have been deployed to help with the search.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement, as per Sky News:

We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane.

He added that they are sure that the place they’re currently searching is where the plane crashed yesterday.

Sadly it has been reported that there are no signs of survivors.

Prior to taking off, no issues were reported with the plane, leaving many questioning what went wrong. A distress signal was not sent either, reported BBC News.

Sriwijaya Air president Jefferson Irwin Jauwena also described the planed as ‘airworthy’ despite being 26 years old and added that had flown to Pontianak and Pangkal Pinang city on the same day without any problems.

Witnesses reported that they saw and heard at least one explosion around 2.30pm local time, yesterday.

One witness told AP News, ‘We heard something explode, we thought it was a bomb or a tsunami since after that we saw the big splash from the water.’

They continued:

It was raining heavily and the weather was so bad. So it is difficult to see around clearly. But we can see the splash and a big wave after the sounds. We were very shocked and directly saw the plane debris and the fuel around our boat.

It’s hoped that the plane’s black box may have been discovered in the wreckage, which could prove vital to working out what happened prior to the plane crashing.

Chief of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Bagus Puruhito, said, ‘We have detected signals in two points, this could be the black box.’