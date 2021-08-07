Bodycam Captures Terrifying Moment Cop Almost Dies From Fentanyl Exposure

San Diego County Sheriff/Vimeo

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has shared harrowing bodycam footage of the moment an officer nearly died from fentanyl exposure.

In the clip, which was recorded at the beginning of July, Deputy David Faiivae can be seen searching a vehicle when he comes across a substance he and fellow police officer Corporal Scott Crane believe to be cocaine or fentanyl.

Advert 10

Crane warns his colleague to step back from the substance as fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, but it’s too late. Soon after the warning is issued, Faiivae collapses onto the ground.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department/Vimeo

Discussing the terrifying moment, he said, ‘I remember just not feeling right, and then I fell back, and I don’t remember anything after that. It was in an instant.’

Crane then sprung into action. He explained, ‘I ran over to him. I grabbed him. He was OD’ing. I went to my trunk, grabbed the Narcan [a medication used to block the effects of opioids].’

Advert 10

The fire service soon arrived to take Faiivae to hospital. According to Crane, the police officer continued to overdose while on the way to the hospital.

See the video here. Warning: Distressing Content:

Fortunately, Faiivae survived the petrifying ordeal, but it’s believed he wouldn’t have been so lucky if he had been on his own that day.

Advert 10

The Sheriff’s Department has since shared the footage in a bid to raise awareness about how dangerous fentanyl is.

San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore notes in the clip that deaths from the drug in California have increased nearly 46% in the last year.

Other concerning statistics show that in 2020, overdose deaths skyrocketed to 93,000, with fentanyl having been identified as one of the key causes, USA Today reports.