Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd’s Arrest Shows Final Moments Before Death

George Floyd Minneapolis Police Department

A 30-minute bodycam video has been released which shows the final minutes of George Floyd’s life.

The uncensored video gives a complete account of Floyd’s arrest on May 25, as well as his death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

This video has come from collected footage from the police bodycams of former officers Thomas Lane and Alex J. Kueng. It became available Monday, August 10 after a Hennepin County judge ordered its release.

Warning: the following footage contains disturbing content:

The video begins in the Cup Foods corner store in south Minneapolis, where Floyd had allegedly attempted to purchase goods using a counterfeit $20 bill.

A staff member could be seen running up to officers, showing them the banknote in question and stating:

Before they drive off. He’s parked right here. It’s a fake bill from the gentleman.

Officers Lane and Kueng could then be seen approaching Floyd’s vehicle, which had been parked across the road from the store. Floyd is seated in the driver’s seat, with his former partner Shawanda Hill seated in the back seat. His friend, Maurice Hall, is seated at the front.

Officer Lane could be seen tapping on the driver’s side window, confronting Floyd about the alleged counterfeit banknote. Once the door has been opened, Lane points his handgun at Floyd’s head. He doesn’t immediately get out of the car and appears frightened and upset.

George Floyd Death Protests - NYC PA Images

After being told to get out of the vehicle, Floyd is questioned by officers and can be seen pleading with them not to shoot him. The footage makes it clear that he hadn’t been trying to run away.

Floyd can be seen repeatedly apologising to officers, explaining that he had been shot before in a similar manner. He also told them he had just recovered from coronavirus, and had recently lost his mother.

However, his pleas for empathy fell on deaf ears, with officers repeatedly swearing at him. Lane could be heard telling him, ‘Put your f*cking hands up right now! Let me see your other hand.’

At one point, Floyd could be heard to beg:

Please don’t shoot me, man. I just lost my mom, man. I’m so sorry.

Floyd hologram PA Images

Floyd is visibly distressed as officers attempts to force him into the back of the police car, telling them about his struggles with claustrophobia and anxiety.

Prior to Friday’s ruling, the Hennepin County judge had restricted the viewing of Lane and Kueng’s bodycam footage, allowing it to be viewed only by appointment in the county courthouse on July 15.

This decision was made after Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, filed two bodycam videos as evidence for his motion to dismiss the charges against his client. This made the videos public data, according to state law.