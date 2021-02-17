Bodycam Footage Shows Terrifying Gunfight Between Cops And Armed Security Guard

WJZ

A horrifying video, showing the moment gunfire broke out in the middle of a supermarket, has been released by Baltimore Police Department.

The film was taken from officers’ body cameras inside a Compare Food supermarket on January 30, when shots began to be fired.

It shows two Baltimore police officers, Wesley Rosenberger and Daniel Jensen, entering the store at the Alameda shopping centre, as shoppers tell them a security guard is walking around the shop with his handgun out.

As Rosenberger and Jensen entered the store, the gunman is said to have taken out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and began shooting. The video shows one of the officers suddenly ducking as shots are fired within the store, before he manages to reach a room filled with terrified shop workers.

The officers returned the fire and a 20-year-old man ended up being shot in the arm, although it’s unclear whether his injury was the result of gunshots from the suspect or from police.

The suspect, Dontae Green, is said to have fled out a back door, evading officers, WJZ reports. He is said to have been upset about his pay cheque before opening fire in the store.

However, the 32-year-old was later tracked down by US Marshals several days later, and ended up being fatally shot as officers attempted to arrest him.

Marshals found Green on February 4, who was hiding in a wardrobe in a home on North Mount street, and opened fire on police when they tried to arrest him.

One of the marshals was critically injured and had to be put on life support, however he is now recovering at home.

Officers returned fire and Green was reportedly killed at the scene.