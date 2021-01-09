Boeing 737 Passenger Plane Vanishes Over Sea After 'Falling 10,000 Ft' On Takeoff PA Images

A Boeing 737 passenger plane has disappeared over the sea after ‘falling 10,000ft’ just minutes after take-off.

The Sriwijaya Air passenger plane – flight SJ182, a 737-500 model – reportedly fell 10,000ft in less than one minute earlier today, January 9, around four minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, journeying to Pontianak in the West Kalimantan province.

The plane reportedly had more than 50 people on-board at the time of the incident, although there’s no confirmation of exactly how many passengers.

Flightradar24 tweeted: ‘We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon.’

The website later explained: ‘Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.’

The flight reportedly vanished at 2:40pm local time, however Sriwijaya Air is still in the process of gathering more information, so no official statement has been made at the time of writing.

The tracking website noted: ‘Management is still communicating and investigating this matter and will immediately issue an official statement after obtaining the actual information.’

According to Haerul Anwar, the manager of branch communication and legal at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, contact was lost with the aircraft as it flew across Lancang Island, Thousand Islands, as per CNBC Indonesia.

Adita Irawati, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, confirmed to the outlet that contact was lost with the Boeing 737 plane, saying: ‘We are currently under investigation and coordinated with Basarnas and the National Transportation Accident Committee.’

There are no further details on the whereabouts of the aircraft or the investigation.