Boeing 737 Was Likely Intact When It Crashed Into Sea, Investigators Say

National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigators have said the Indonesian Boeing passenger plane had possibly remained intact up until it crashed into the sea.

The Sriwijaya Air passenger plane, which had been carrying 62 people on board, crashed on Saturday, January 9, during a flight from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta to Pontianak on Borneo island.

Just four minutes after take-off, Flight SJ182 disappeared from radar screens and crashed into the Java sea. Yesterday, January 10, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed body parts had been recovered. There is sadly no sign of any survivors.

KNKT investigator, Nurcahyo Utomo told Reuters the plane could have been intact before hitting the water, as the debris seemed to have been scattered in a relatively tight underwater area.

Utomo explained:

We don’t know for sure, but if we look at the debris, they’re scattered in an area that is not too wide. It possibly ruptured when it hit waters because if it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely.

Utomo stated that KNKT has not yet spoken with Sriwijaya Air’s management. However, investigators are currently collecting data about the plane and the pilots.

The plane’s two black boxes have been located at the crash site, and divers are now trying to retrieve them, with underwater visibility being five to six metres

So far, rescuers have recovered one of the turbines, pieces of the tail, a wheel rim and an emergency chute. They have also found items of clothing and personal belongings of those on board.

There had been 12 crew members and 50 passengers on board Flight SJ 182, including 10 children. A police hospital that is reportedly receiving the victims’ bodies has now taken 40 DNA samples from the relatives of victims, as well as other medical records which will help with identification.

Head of the search and rescue agency’s crash operations, Rasman MS, told reporters:

It’s going to be an around-the-clock operation. There will be no breaks. The sooner we can find the victims, the better.

A reported 2,600 personnel are involved in the search operation alongside dozens of boats and helicopters. These are being used to haul body parts, wreckage and clothing from water which is about 23 metres (75ft) deep.

There are also more than 50 ships involved in the search for the wreckage of flight SJ182, and 13 aircraft.