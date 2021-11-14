unilad
Bomb Squad Deployed After Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Nov 2021 15:39
A bomb squad has been deployed following a car explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital earlier today.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that an incident occurred at approximately 11am today, November 14, outside the Liverpool-based hospital, and that emergency services are now at the scene where they are said to be ‘assessing the situation’.

A cordon has been set up around the area in question, while various surrounding roads have been closed off.

Photographs taken outside the hospital today, which have been shared widely on social media, show a car that has been engulfed with flames.

Footage has also been shared that shows smoke billowing close to the hospital entrance, amid a series of loud banging noises.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, eyewitnesses have reported hearing a ‘bang’ and seeing dark smoke.

Giving an update from outside the hospital, a police spokesperson confirmed that one person has died during the incident and another taken to hospital where they are being treated for injuries.

The spokesperson advised that the response to this incident is ongoing and will be for some time.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.

