Omicron: It’s Easier To Get Your Booster Than You Think, Here’s How

With everybody rushing out to get their booster jab before Christmas, you may be worried about getting yours.

Well, rest assured it’s actually really easy to get booked in for a booster. Here’s everything you need to know.

Previously, people had to wait six months between their second dose of the vaccine and being called up for a booster, but now that the Omicron variant is surging through the country, efforts to get everybody boosted as soon as possible have been ramped up, which means a shorter wait time between getting the second dose of a vaccine and the booster.

With record highs of positive Covid-19 cases in the UK just a week ahead of the festive holiday, the government has advised people to ‘prioritise’ which Christmas events they attend to curb the spread of the highly infectious new Omicron variant in addition to stepping up for their booster jab.

Boris Johnson handed GPs a target of jabbing one million people a day last week, which is a tall ask, but our marvellous NHS has managed it. The PM applauded health workers for their efforts in a press conference on Wednesday, 15 December, and also said that thousands of Brits have already stepped up to get their booster jab.

Who is eligible to get the Covid-19 booster vaccine?

Anybody over the age of 18 who has had a full course of one of the approved Covid-19 vaccines in the UK – Pfizer, Astra-Zenica or Moderna – can now have their booster jab.

16-year-olds who are either clinically vulnerable or are caring for/living with somebody who is can also go and get their booster.

Pregnant women can also get their booster jab.

How do I book my booster jab?

To book an appointment for a booster jab online, head to the NHS online booking service. You may have to wait in a queue, but it moves fairly quickly as there are plenty of appointments available.

Alternatively, you can find your nearest walk-in centre online to get a booster, or simply wait to be called up.

How long do you have to wait to get a booster after your second dose of the vaccine?

While patients were previously told to wait six months after their vaccine to get a booster jab, it’s now three months in an effort to get as many people protected as possible with the new Omicron variant spreading.

So to get a booster jab in the week before Christmas, you’ll need to have had your second dose of the vaccine no sooner than mid-September 2021.

I’ve had Covid-19, how long do I have to wait until I can get my vaccine?

If you’ve tested positive for Covid-19, you’ll need to wait 28 days (four weeks) after testing positive or symptoms first starting before you can get any dose of the vaccine, including the booster.

Can you get your flu jab and covid-19 vaccine at the same time?

The NHS has said it’s perfectly safe to get both the annual flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.

Just remember that both the flu and Covid-19 vaccine can give you mild side effects such as flu-like symptoms and soreness at the injection site, so you may want to plan having the two together on a quiet day if you think you could experience side effects. At least then you’re done and dusted in one sitting though?

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine, including the booster jab, head to the NHS website.