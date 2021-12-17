unilad
Bootleg Alcohol Poisoning Leads To At Least 22 Dead And 16 Hospitalised

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 17 Dec 2021 18:48
At least 22 people have died and 16 others have been hospitalised after they drank counterfeit alcohol in Istanbul. 

Turkish authorities are anticipated to crack down on bootleg alcohol after the local governor’s office addressed the incident in a statement on Friday, December 17.

The office confirmed that five of those who had been taken seriously ill, alongside 11 who had died, were foreign nationals.

Bootleg Alcohol (Alamy) Alamy

In the past four days, 26 people have been killed across nine provinces of Turkey as a result of methanol alcohol poisoning, Anadolu Agency reports, as per CBS News.

The surge in bootleg alcohol-related deaths has sparked a nationwide hunt, which has so far seen over 85 suspects detained as a result of around 300 locations being raided.

However, because of the rising costs of alcohol being spurred on by the Turkish government’s increased taxing and regulation surrounding its consumption, deaths from counterfeit products are not abnormal.

The issue of bootleg alcohol is also rife in locations such as India, where licensed brands are too expensive for many to afford.

Subsequently, those wanting to drink can only afford to buy concoctions which have been brewed illegally.

In two separate incidents, as a result of drinking contaminated alcohol, 200 people were hospitalised and 100 died in India in 2019.

Ahead of celebrations set to take place at New Year, Turkey hopes to crack down further on the purchasing and trafficking of counterfeit alcohol.

Four suspects have so far been identified and arrested in connection to the recent deaths.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

