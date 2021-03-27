unilad
Border Protection Officers Seize More Than $1.3 Million Worth Of Meth Wrapped In Pictures Of Spinach

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Mar 2021 16:20
Border Protection Officers Seize More Than $1.3 million Worth Of Meth Wrapped In Pictures Of SpinachUS Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized more than $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine after discovering the drug wrapped in pictures of spinach.

Investigators uncovered the meth at a checkpoint earlier this month in Otay Mesa, California, which is a community just north of the US-Mexico border in the southern section of the city of San Diego.

CBP officers came into contact with a 49-year-old Mexican tractor driver who was transporting the vegetable and performed an X-ray exam on the shipment, during which they identified anomalies within the contents.

US CustomsPA Images

The investigators referred the truck and trailer for closer inspection at the dock area, where a CBP canine team screened the vehicles and alerted its handlers to the shipment.

After investigating the boxes of what initially appeared to be fresh spinach, the investigators found 127 packages of methamphetamine wrapped in pictures of spinach in an attempt to conceal the illegal substance.

The drug haul weighed more than 580 pounds, according to CBP officials cited by NBC-2, and was worth more than $1.3 million.

Meth disguised as spinachUS Customs and Border Protection

Following the discovery, Rosa Hernandez, director of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, commented, ‘CBP officers continue to expedite legitimate trade and travel without letting their guard down when it comes to protecting our country.’

Per the Times of San Diego, Hernandez added, ‘We are aggressively combating the flow of illegal narcotics and preventing them to reach our communities.’

Officers took custody of the tractor, trailer and meth, and the tractor driver was turned over to agents with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, who later took him to a corrections facility in San Diego on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Emily Brown

