Boris And Carrie Johnson Are Expecting A Second Child

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Jul 2021 15:50
Boris And Carrie Johnson Are Expecting A Second ChildPA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expecting a second child with his wife Carrie Johnson after they tied the knot earlier this year. 

The news comes after Boris and Carrie, whose maiden name is Symonds, welcomed their first child, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, together in May 2020.

Carrie announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram, in which she also revealed she suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of the year that left her ‘heartbroken’.

Boris And Carrie Johnson in Cornwall (PA Images)PA Images

Revealing the baby is due in December, Carrie wrote:

I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.

Twitter account Politics for All also shared the news, writing, ‘Boris and Carrie Johnson are expecting a second child, it has been announced.’

Though the pregnancy marks the second child for the couple, the PM himself is known to have a number of other children, though he has not officially confirmed the exact number, The Independent reports.

Boris and Carrie announced their engagement and the news of their first child together in February 2020 before marrying in May 2021 in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, with fewer than 30 friends and family in attendance.

Last month, the prime minister and his wife travelled with Wilfred to Cornwall, where they were photographed meeting US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden ahead of the G7 summit.

Boris Johnson (PA)PA Images

Wilfred, who has rarely been seen in public since his birth, was spotted having a paddle on the beach with his mother and the First Lady during the trip. The young boy was named after Carrie and Boris’s grandfathers, as well as after two doctors who treated the prime minister while he was in hospital.

Boris is known to share four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, as well as a fifth child who he had with art consultant Helen Macintyre. When questioned about his children during his 2019 election campaign, the PM responded to say, ‘I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election.’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

