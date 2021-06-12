Boris Johnson Admits He’s Now ‘Less Optimistic’ About Restrictions Ending June 21
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he’s less optimistic now than he was last month about the possibility of lifting all coronavirus restrictions on June 21.
Following the opening of bars and restaurants and easing on the number of people allowed to gather over the last few weeks, the next step on the government’s roadmap is to lift all remaining legal restrictions on social contact.
The move is currently set to take place on June 21, but following the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, first discovered in India, Johnson has stressed the need to remain cautious.
Speaking to Sky News at the G7 summit venue in Cornwall, the PM said the spread of the variant is ‘a matter of serious, serious concern,’ stating: ‘It’s clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it’s also true that the cases are going up, and that the levels of hospitalisation are going up.’
When asked if he was less optimistic about the lifting of restrictions than he was last month, Johnson responded: ‘Yes, that’s certainly fair.’
As the government wants the roadmap out of lockdown to be ‘irreversible’, the prime minister explained they need to be ‘cautious’ when it comes to lifting all restrictions, to ensure the move can be final.
In spite of the spread of the Delta variant, however, Johnson assured that scientists agree there is no case for ‘going into reverse’ with regards to coronavirus restrictions.
He explained:
What we’re looking at is, yes absolutely, an increase in cases, we’re seeing an increase in hospitalisations.
But the context has radically changed because of the sheer number of people who have been vaccinated and particularly the elderly and vulnerable.
So the objective now is to give that vaccination programme the legs, the impetus, the speed it needs to beat the spread of the virus. And I’ve got no doubt that we can.
The government is set to make an announcement regarding the situation on Monday, June 14.
Featured Image Credit: BBCPolitics/Twitter/PA Images
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
