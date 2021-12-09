Boris Johnson Announces Birth Of Second Child With Carrie Johnson
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to their second child.
Earlier today, December 9, the British prime minister and his wife announced the birth of a baby girl.
The baby is the pair’s second child, following the birth of their son Wilfred last year in April 2020.
A spokesperson for the couple said:
The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.
Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.
The pregnancy was first announced by Carrie via Instagram, just a few months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage, BBC News reports.
The prime minister now has a total of seven children, after he confirmed in September 2021 that he was a father to six, and joked that he ‘changes a lot of nappies’.
The happy news comes within a period of tension for the Conservatives, after a leaked video suggested a party had taken place at 10 Downing Street on December 18 last year, breaking lockdown regulations.
Following government advisor Allegra Stratton’s resignation, calls have subsequently been growing for Johnson to step down as prime minister.
In addition, the Conservative Party has since been fined £17,800 for refurbishments that took place at Johnson’s flat above 10 Downing Street.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Baby, Boris Johnson, Now