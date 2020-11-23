Boris Johnson Announces Non-Essential Shops, Outdoor Sports And Gyms To Be Reopened PA Images

Boris Johnson has announced non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms will be able to reopen and outdoor sports will be able to pick up again after national lockdown ends on December 2.

Businesses were forced to close as the country entered a second lockdown on November 5, but despite fears that it would be extended, the prime minister has now confirmed that businesses will be able to reopen.

Shops, gyms and hairdressers can reopen in all parts of the country, while pubs and restaurants will be able to open with last orders at 10pm and a closing time of 11pm.

The country will return to a tiered system on December 2, with Johnson announcing tougher tier restrictions at a press conference today, November 23.

Gatherings inside pubs and restaurants will be banned in tier 3 areas, although businesses can offer takeaway and delivery services. People in areas with lower infection rate areas, such as those in tier 1 areas, will be able to gather inside, but in tier 2 areas, pubs, bars, and restaurants will only be allowed to serve alcohol with a ‘substantial meal’.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport previously drew up plans to allow sports fans to return to stadiums at the end of lockdown, with Johnson announcing that spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing in place in tiers 1 and 2.

A maximum of 4,000 people will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas, while up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to gather in tier 2.