Boris Johnson Announces Tougher Tier Restrictions From Next Week

by : Mike Williams on : 23 Nov 2020 15:54
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today revealed what will happen after the month-long lockdown restrictions lift in the UK on December 2.

With the UK having been in a second nationwide lockdown since November 5, the second spell of pubs, restaurants, and non-essential shop closures comes to an end a week on Wednesday, and Johnson has attempted to outline what the UK will look like moving forward.

After committing publicly that places would reopen after a month of closures, he still insists this is the case, despite infection rates still being high and the death toll having risen to a worrying level.

So far, more than 55,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in the UK. With many concerned about Christmas plans, Johnson has revealed that a stricter tier system will be enforced during the coming winter.

It will be similar to the last tier system, whereby three tiers were introduced depending on that area’s infection and death rates. Areas in tier 1 implemented the least strict rules, while tier 3 areas saw gyms and other places where people gather shut.

Johnson said that tighter rules will mean the worst-hit areas – aka tier 3 – will still see gyms, pubs, and restaurants closed, and public gatherings banned. Lower infection rate areas, however, such as tier 1, look set to allow up to 4,000 people to gather for outdoor events.

The rule of six will also come back into play regarding outdoor meet-ups for different households, so they can mingle in a socially-distanced manner.

Johnson also said that new trained officers will be employed to enforce new and tighter restrictions, but offered no specifics on their role and authority just yet.

Furthermore, all tier 3 areas will be tested, with plans on whom exactly this will affect and how it’ll be achieved, announced later this week.

