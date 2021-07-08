Boris Johnson Announces UK Troops’ Withdrawal From Afghanistan

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the withdrawal of UK troops from Afghanistan, 20 years after the post-9/11 invasion of troops from the UK and other Western countries.

The news comes as the Taliban continues to make rapid advances in various northern districts as the US finalises the withdrawal of its troops. Various other European countries troops have also withdrawn their troops in recent weeks.

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, July 7, Johnson remarked that he felt ‘apprehensive’ regarding the future of Afghanistan, describing the situation there as being ‘fraught with risks’.



As per The Independent, Johnson said:

We have to be absolutely realistic about the situation that we’re in, and what we have to hope is that the blood and treasure spent by this country over decades in protecting the people of Afghanistan has not been in vain and that the legacy of their efforts is protected.

A total of 457 British soldiers died during the intervention in Afghanistan. Although Britain’s last combat troops left the war-torn country back in October 2014, 700 stayed as part of a NATO mission to give training to Afghan forces.

In a separate briefing, the head of the British armed forces, Sir Nick Carter, described recent developments in Afghanistan as ‘pretty grim’. However, he also noted that Afghan forces had been regrouping so as to defend urban areas.