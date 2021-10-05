Boris Johnson Calls Insulate Britain ‘Irresponsible Crusties’ In Scathing Interview

Alamy

In a scathing interview, Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly branded Insulate Britain protesters as ‘irresponsible crusties’.

Over recent weeks, the environmental activist group has been staging a series of roadblocks across England. From taking over junctions of the M25 to the Dover ferry terminal and most recently, the Blackwall Tunnel, Hanger Lane, Arnos Grove and Wandsworth Bridge, the group has been protesting the UK government’s action on climate change.

Despite an injunction being granted against the group by a judge for their protests on the M25, protesters were seen being dragged by livid drivers from Wandsworth Bridge in London, yesterday, October 4.

Since their latest escapades, which they hope will urge the government to install adequate home insulation to all social housing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the group.

In an interview with LBC, during a discussion about the protests blocking commuters from being able to travel to work, Johnson was called upon by presenter Nick Ferrari to ‘sort this out’.

Johnson responded by noting how he thought the protests were ‘insane’. ‘There are some people Nick, who call those individuals legitimate protesters,’ he said. However, Johnson did not seem to agree.

Instead, the PM declared that he viewed the campaigners as ‘irresponsible crusties, who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work and doing considerable damage to the economy.’

A ‘crusty’, according to OxfordLanguages, is ‘a young person who is homeless or travels constantly, has a shabby appearance, and rejects conventional values’.

He stated:

That’s why we’ve taken the powers and why Priti Patel is doing the right thing to bring in the powers so they can get six months or an unlimited fine, or actually, we’ve got section 60 powers to stop and search the whole area.

Viewers of the interview were quick to criticise Johnson’s condemnation of the activist group. One wrote: ‘At least they’re honest about what they’re doing.’

Another said:

He just doesn’t care! You can see it in his mannerisms and how his eyes flicker about, never mind his statements. He’s only doing this interview because he’s been told he should.

A third commented: ‘These Tories really do hanker after yesteryear. Even the language is outdated.’

Insulate Britain, while noble in their efforts to combat climate change, have been called out for their so-called contradicting and endangering behaviour.

From their protests preventing a mother from reaching hospital, leaving her paralysed, to the face of their campaign apparently not actually insulating his own home, the group have seemingly contradicted their otherwise pretty positive values and demands.