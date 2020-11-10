Boris Johnson Calls Joe Biden To Congratulate Him On Election PA Images

Boris Johnson had a phone call with President-elect Joe Biden in which he congratulated him on winning the US election.

The UK prime minister spoke to Biden today, November 10, for the first time since it was revealed on Saturday that he had won the 270 electoral votes needed to take over the White House.

Johnson expressed his congratulations to Biden, and the pair also touched upon the topics of climate change and promoting democracy.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

The prime minister said he was looking forward to working with Biden further on global issues, and gave a nod to Biden’s campaign slogan, Build Back Better, as he said that’s what the leaders intend to do with their countries following the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing details of the call on Twitter, Johnson wrote:

I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.

Biden has already promised to implement a plan ‘built on a bedrock of science‘ to help tackle coronavirus, and he proved today that he was already taking steps to get things underway.

He shared a picture of himself and his vice president Kamala Harris on Twitter, showing the pair on a conference call with a ‘COVID-19 Advisory Council’.

Biden wrote:

Kamala Harris and I aren’t wasting any time. We’re ready to get COVID-19 under control so that we can reopen our businesses and schools safely, resume our lives, and put this pandemic behind us.

According to ITV News, Biden’s call with Johnson took place at 4pm GMT and lasted between 20 and 25 minutes.

Johnson is thought to be one of the only world leaders Biden has spoken to in the aftermath of the election, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the only other leader confirmed to have been contacted.

Boris Johnson Britain Brexit Election PA

The call between Johnson and Biden seemed to be a positive one, though it emerged earlier today that Downing Street seemed to anticipate the Democrat would lose the election.

In a congratulatory message posed by Johnson following the election result, it was evident that the message was originally addressed to Trump.

Biden does not appear to have publicly shared any details about his conversation with Johnson at the time of writing.